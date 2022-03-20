Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Indiana Pacers (24-47) have a Sunday afternoon tip at the Fieldhouse when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (26-34) for their annual visit to Indy.

The Pacers have won consecutive games five times this season but haven’t done so since the unlikely road back-to-back wins over the Lakers and Warriors in mid-January. After rallying to beat the Rockets on Friday, the Pacers have a good chance for their second straight win on Sunday afternoon against the banged up Blazers.

The patchwork Pacers have another loaded injury list with a few players listed as questionable, but the Blazers have a potential playoff roster listed as out. Since Dame Lillard shut it down for the season, the Blazers have not pushed key players to play through injury or, in some cases, play at all.

Sounds familiar.

Afernee Simons has been impressive through the mess of the season for the Blazers but he has missed the last six games with a foot injury and remains out. The Blazers are 1-9 in their last 10. The Blazers beat the Pacers 110-106 way back on Nov. 5 but none of their starters from that game will see the floor (or in the case of CJ McCollum, Robert Covington and Norman Powell, the Fieldhouse) for the Blazers

The Pacers are certainly in better shape, particularly if Goga Bitadze and Chris Duarte re able to play (go ahead, read the Goga part, again) which is why Draft Kings has the Pacers as a strong 8-point favorites over Portland. Oh, and if Duarte and Bitadze play, they will be the only Pacers who also played in the first game back in November.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -8, O/U 236.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 3:30 PM EST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Trail Blazers: Kris Dunn, Josh Hart, Elijah Hughes, Trendon Watford, Drew Eubanks

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left toe), Jalen Smith - questionable (head contusion), Isaiah Jackson - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

POR: Eric Bledsoe - out (left Achilles tendinopathy), Joe Ingles - out (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard - out (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little - out (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada - out (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic - out (left foot fasciitis), Anfernee Simons - out (left patellar tendinopathy), Justise Winslow - out (sore right Achilles)

