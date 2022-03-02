Pacers vs. Magic: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (21-42) wrap up their mini-vacay in Orlando when they play the Magic (15-47) on Wednesday at the Amway Center.

The same Amway Center where the Pacers started strong but then fell victim to one of their signature stagnant third quarters before losing 119-103 to the Magic on Monday night.

The Pacers squandered another productive night by Tyrese Haliburton in the loss while the Magic teamed up to run past the Pacers with eight players scoring in double figures. The Magic flashed some offensive depth off the bench with the return of Markelle Fultz to go along with Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and RJ Hampton. The vets off the bench with the young core have made the Magic an intriguing team to watch even if they don’t win games.

Hmm, sounds familiar...

This time around the Pacers will have a little more help on hand with Malcolm Brogdon returning after he sat out Monday due to back-to-back games. Lance Stephenson will also be available, but Chris Duarte is out. Duarte tweaked his injured toe on Monday and had to check out early.

Interestingly, the Pacers are favored by a bucket, according to DraftKings with an over/under up a couple of points compared to Monday. Unfortunately, the Pacers made the under pay with their anemic third quarter, but Brogdon’s return could put the over in play since the Pacers defense hasn’t been helping the under cause of late.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2, O/U 234 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

ORL: Cole Anthony - probable (left hip contusion), Bol Bol - out (right foot surgery), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (left rib contusion)

