Justin Anderson to sign 10-day contract with Pacers

After previously playing for the Pacers, appearing in three games on hardship deal in January, Justin Anderson is getting another chance to audition, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G/F Justin Anderson is signing a 10-day deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. He was the G League’s most recent Player of the Week for Ft. Wayne. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2022

Anderson, who leads the G League in scoring with 27.8 points per game, recently captured G League Player of the Week Honors for games played from March 7-13, averaging 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals per contest in three wins for the Mad Ants, while shooting 55 percent overall and 37 percent from three.

A first-round pick by the Mavericks in 2015, Anderson has past experience with Rick Carlisle and what the team implemented at training camp and with Fort Wayne but will be returning to a different Pacers squad than the team he suited up for as a replacement player.

After all, when Anderson last logged action, Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. were starting alongside Justin Holiday, Myles Turner, and Domantas Sabonis — two of whom now play for the Kings. Meanwhile, the defensive scheme, which has since pivoted to switching and (at times) hard trapping out of necessity, was geared around hedging and/or blitzing pick-and-rolls, even at the risk of allowing Julius Randle to operate out of the short-roll.

That said, though many of the faces and some tactics have changed, Anderson still has a chance to show what he can do or at least be temporarily rewarded for what he has already done, as was the case for Trey McKinney-Jones and Stephan Hicks in past seasons. Plus, Oshae Brissett, Lance Stephenson, and Keifer Sykes all exist as current examples of earning standard contracts out of the G League.

Of course, in Fort Wayne, the Virginia product has most recently been starting at the four, where Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor, and Brissett already sop up most of the minutes, with the latter also playing up a position in certain lineups.

Assuming the Pacers time Anderson’s signing with prior to Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets, his contract will run through March 27.