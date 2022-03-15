March Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh

With the Pacers splitting games over the weekend against San Antonio and Atlanta, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for another episode of “Two Questions, Two-ahh,” answering listener questions about current state of the team.

Here’s this month’s questions:

Is Tyrese Haliburton being too deferential?

With Duane Washington Jr. averaging 16.6 points on 57 percent shooting over the last five games, what’s led to him breaking out of his recent slump?

Goga Bitadze has scored in double figures in each of his last three games, does this change how he should be viewed by comparison to the other frontcourt options?

Why is so much of the clutch-time offense being tilted to Malcolm Brogdon? Plus, thoughts on the overall fit between he and Haliburton as well as the team’s timeline.

Enjoy the pod and enjoy your day. Our plan is to squeeze in one more monthly session to recap the season in April, even though the schedule wraps up prior to the third Tuesday. If you have any questions for that episode between now and then, hit us up in the comments or on Twitter and thanks for following along with this series.

Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indy-cornrows-for-indiana-pacers-fans/id1476566116

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/17Qm2QBa1ii5miEsgBrjZt?si=l9gy_-pHR9iwnYZPC3c5WA