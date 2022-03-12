Pacers vs. Spurs: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (22-44) play the first of two road games starting with their annual visit to San Antonio to take on the Spurs (25-41).

From a scheduling standpoint, the patchwork Pacers have an advantage catching the Spurs the night after an emotional win over the Jazz. With the win, coach Gregg Popovic became the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 Ws to his name.

That’s where the advantages end for the Pacers, since the win also drew the Spurs within one game of the Pelicans and the 10th and final play-in spot in the West. Also, the Pacers will be without Malcolm Brogdon and Lance Stephenson along with the usual injury DNPs for Myles Turner and TJ McConnell.

The Pacers beat the Spurst 131-118 in their first meeting at the Fieldhouse way back on Nov. 1. In that game, the Pacers were lead by Domas Sabonis with a 24, 13 double-double. Myles Turner, TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert and Justin Holiday all had strong double figure games. Torrey Craig even added 7 points.

Twelve Pacers played in that game and only three who scored, Duarte (18), DWashington (5) and Oshae Brissett (2) will be available for the Pacers in the rematch. Fortunately, the Pacers have some new faces who can get buckets and should make the game plenty interesting which is why the Spurs are only favored by a bucket to win the game, according to DraftKings.

DraftKings Odds: Cavalier -2, O/U 234 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: AT&T Center, San Antonios, TX

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poetl

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - out (concussion), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Lance Stephenson - out (sprained left ankle), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

SAS: Keita Bates-Diop - questionable (sore lower back), Joshua Primo - questionable (stomach illness), Romeo Langford - out (right hamstring strain)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.