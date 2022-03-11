Pacers Links: Malcolm Brogdon out, Edmond Sumner working his way back

The Pacers have enjoyed three days off at home, putting in work at the St. Vincent Center with the Big Ten tournament in progress across through the tunnel at the Fieldhouse.

Games resume on Saturday night when the Pacers visit San Antonio for the first game of a back-to-back which they will complete in Atlanta on Sunday. Unfortunately, Malcolm Brogdon will not make the trip, staying behind after being diagnosed with a concussion. The timeline for Brogdon’s return remains in flux, as is the norm for concussion recovery.

Speaking of recovery, former Pacer Edmond Sumner has recently been updating his efforts to return from a torn left Achilles tendon, suffered in preseason workouts just prior to the season. Due to the season-busting injury and Sumner’s status as a pending free agent, the Pacers traded Sumner to the Nets for the rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet who is playing in Spain.

A few days later, the Nets waved Sumner and the Pacers brought in Brad Wanamaker. Honestly, this seems like it happened a couple of years ago, but this was just prior to THIS SEASON! Wow.

The good news is that Sumner is looking good in his recovery and has been at the St. Vincent Center getting support from the Pacers as he works his way back to the league. Maybe his days with the Blue and Gold are not over after all.

