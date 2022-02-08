Report: Pacers, Kings agree to trade including Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton

For the second time in three days, the Pacers starred in a Woj bomb during NBA trade deadline week with a report that they are trading Domantas Sabonis along with Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a second round pick to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Wow!

Call it whatever you want, but the rebuild is on at the Fieldhouse and a pair of dynamic guards in Haliburton and Chris Duarte are suddenly the key players to build around. Haliburton is the key piece in this deal after the Kings tried to deal D’Aaron Fox and claim the 21-year-old guard from Iowa State was off the table.

Haliburton has been one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA in just his second year and plays the role of a facilitator equally, as well. Add Buddy Hield to the mix and suddenly the Pacers have some reliable shooting to keep on the floor for all 48.

For the Kings, they will have Fox working two-man game with Sabonis in a big deal for the Kings who have the same hopes to alter their direction. This should certainly improve Fox’s game and Sabonis becomes a favorite player prop candidate.

So that’s the news for now. But questions remain before the deadline hits on Thursday afternoon.

Will the Pacers also move Myles Turner? Injury timing may have hampered trade offers, but a report by Jake Fischer had the Raptors offering Goran Dragic and a first round pick. Could the Pacers facilitate a deal that sent Dragic to Dallas and would leave the Pacers with Jalen Brunson who will be a free agent this summer.

Will Turner play the rest of the year? If not dealt, with the Pacers try to see what they can get out of Turner with Sabonis out of the mix. Or do they already know?

Does this make Brogdon expendable this summer?

Was Sabonis indeed looking to get out of Indy? Kevin O’Connor among others in the recent past have mentioned Sabonis wanting to leave the Pacers. Assuming Kevin Pritchard had a handle on the situation and maybe Sabonis let KP know he would not stay after the last two years of his deal.

WHAT’S NEXT????

Share your thoughts on the latest news in the comments.