Pacers vs. Hawks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-36) remain on the road in Atlanta to take on the Hawks (25-28) on Tuesday night.

Yeah, somehow the Pacers will play a game after absorbing another Woj bomb in the afternoon which has drastically change the playing rotation, let alone the future of the franchise. With Domas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb out pending their trade to Sacramento, the Pacers have to hope that questionable players, Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson can give it a go. Regardless, the patchwork Pacers are now officially rebuilding, so the Hawks will owe the Pacers a favor for this one.

It seems like years since Nate McMillan coached the Pacers with all of the changes the Blue and Gold have seen since Mac 10 exited and landed nicely with the Hawks. After bursting on the seen last year and making an improbable playoff run, the Hawks struggled to stay healthy and find that winning rhythm in the first half of the season. But with the return of De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks are winning more consistently and are trying to fight their way up the playoff standings in the East.

DraftKings Odds: Hawks -12, O/U 227 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Chris Duarte, Duane Washington Jr., Torrey Craig, Terry Taylor

Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (right ankle sprain), Terry Taylor - questionable (non-COVID illness), Caris LeVert - out (trade pending), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Reggie Perry - out (ineligible to play), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

ATL: John Collins - probable (right heel discomfort), Danilo Gallinari - questionable (right hamstring tightness), Lou Williams - doubtful (left hamstring tension), Jalen Johnson - out (G League assignment)

