 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pacers Podcast: Caris LeVert traded to Cleveland

First trade of the 2022 NBA season for the Pacers

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
/ new
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin react to the pre-game trade of Caris LeVert from every angle before recapping the loss to the Cavs — otherwise known as the slippery playmaker’s new team.

Topics:

  • Diving deep into the trade — timing, return, setting a baseline for other potential deals, opening cap space and opportunities, etc.
  • With three days left until the trade deadline, are the Pacers just getting started? What other moves could be in store and does this first trade provide flexibility?
  • Sabonis and Goga return to action
  • Point Duane?
  • Cleveland’s immaculate vibes and what went wrong during the fourth-quarter meltdown
  • Canvassing the rest of the league and surveying other reported trades and rumors
  • More

Enjoy the pod and enjoy your day! Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/caris-levert-traded-to-the-cleveland-cavaliers/id1476566116?i=1000550346077

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5vbOhbKvgJmMIQGM7cHpMW?si=YaN5dfOfRUeRF8OsKMCXIg

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...