Pacers Podcast: Caris LeVert traded to Cleveland

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin react to the pre-game trade of Caris LeVert from every angle before recapping the loss to the Cavs — otherwise known as the slippery playmaker’s new team.

Topics:

Diving deep into the trade — timing, return, setting a baseline for other potential deals, opening cap space and opportunities, etc.

With three days left until the trade deadline, are the Pacers just getting started? What other moves could be in store and does this first trade provide flexibility?

Sabonis and Goga return to action

Point Duane?

Cleveland’s immaculate vibes and what went wrong during the fourth-quarter meltdown

Canvassing the rest of the league and surveying other reported trades and rumors

