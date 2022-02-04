Pacers Podcast: Rookie reviews, Wizards/Sabonis, and more

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin discuss and breakdown the standout performances of the rookies against LA and Orlando, before delving into the rumor mill and other news surrounding the team.

Topics:

Evaluating Isaiah Jackson’s breakout game versus the Clippers

Terry Taylor doing center things for the suddenly short-legged Pacers

Diving into the context of a potential Washington/Sabonis trade, with thoughts on Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and whether this makes sense for either team

Lance Stephenson likely signing with the Pacers for the remainder of the season

Diving into all things Clippers and Magic as the team went 1-1 and played relatively tight games

