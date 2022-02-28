Pacers vs. Magic: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (20-41) hit the road for their next four games, starting with consecutive games against the Magic (14-47) on Monday and Wednesday at the Amway Center.

The two games in Orlando will wrap up the three-game season series between the teams. The Magic beat the Pacers at the Fieldhouse in early February, 119-118 which started a seven-game losing streak for the Pacers. The Magic score 66 second-half points to rally from a double-digit deficit at the half for the win.

Wendell Carter Jr. flashed in the win for the Magic with 18 points and 19 rebounds, while local legend Gary Harris made the second-half run happen, finishing with 22 points and 6 three-pointers off the bench.

The Pacers will need to rely on a different formula for their offense since Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig combined for 48 points, but are no longer with the team. The Pacers will also be without Malcolm Brogdon who will sit out the back-to-back after playing in the last two games. Chris Duarte is questionable, but if he’s good to go, the rook will likely slide into the starting lineup for Brogdon.

DraftKings Odds: Magic -1, O/U 232.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - probable (sore left big toe), Lance Stephenson - doubtful (sprained left ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (right Achilles management), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

ORL: Markelle Fultz - probable (left knee injury recovery), Bol Bol - out (right foot surgery), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (left rib contusion)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.