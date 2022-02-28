The Duality of Defense: A Pacers Podcast

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin reconvene following the All-Star break to discuss the ups and downs of the Pacers surrendering 129 points to OKC’s league-worst offense before dropping 128 on Boston’s second-ranked defense.

Topics:

Which outcome was more surprising?

Early returns from Haliburton-Brogdon pairing and thoughts on who’s calling the shots

Oshae turning into Osha333333 and the impact of his activity at the four-spot by comparison to the “this ain’t P” game

What to make of Goga Bitadze playing 90 seconds against the Thunder and then effectively replacing Terry Taylor in the rotation versus Boston

Chris Duarte returning to action as sixth man

Getting defensive or shot-variance?

More

Enjoy the podcast! If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Let us know what you think of the new intro as well!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indy-cornrows-for-indiana-pacers-fans/id1476566116

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o4XAxIy9fRvqWeolhjy1w?si=961b1290d0194bd1