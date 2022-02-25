Thunder vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (20-40) return to action after an extended break thanks to NBA All-Star weekend when they host the OKC Thunder (18-41) on Friday night.

The Thunder drew a back-to-back to get things starter and arrive at the Fieldhouse after taking a 124-104 home loss to Phoenix on Thursday night. On the positive side for OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned to action as the Thunder work on how SGA and rookie Josh Giddey can complement each other in a productive backcourt, assuming the Thunder actually settle on some young players to build upon.

The Pacers are in a similar state with the expected return of Malcolm Brogdon who will play alongside Tyrese Haliburton for the first time. There is no questioning that Haliburton is the future point guard of the Pacers, but how Brogdon coexists alongside Haliburton will determine his future with the franchise and that starts tonight.

Rookie Isaiah Jackson also expects to return which should liven up the front court rotation as the Pacers continue to mix and match rotations following the trade deadline/monster injury list changes prior to the break.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -7, O/U 226 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon, Terry Taylor, Isaiah Jackson

Thunder: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - probable (sore right foot), Malcolm Brogdon - probable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - probable (right ankle sprain), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

OKC: Luguentz Dort – out (left shoulder strain), Ty Jerome – out (sore left hip), Mike Muscala – out (sore right ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – out (third metatarsal fracture), Kenrich Williams – out (right knee sprain)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.