Magic vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-33) host the Magic (11-41) on Wednesday night with a major winter storm bearing down on Indy.

By the time this game is decided, snow is expected to be mounting outside the Fieldhouse, but with both teams in town, tipping off the game shouldn’t be a problem. The Pacers will once again throw their young and fun players surrounded Caris LeVert and a couple of other vets at the equally young Orlando Magic.

The Magic have the worst record in the NBA but are quite interesting and fun to watch with Cole Anthony emerging and rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner playing and learning on the fly. So, young, talent playing with energy is always fun and both teams are full of those types of player right now, so stay warm and enjoy the effort...and Lance.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -3.5, O/U 226.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Isaiah Jackson

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Oshae Brissett - questionable (sore right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Domantas Sabonis - out (health and safety protocols), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

ORL: Michael Carter-Williams - out (left ankle injury recovery), Markelle Fultz - out (left knee injury recovery), R.J. Hampton - out (left knee MCL sprain/bone bruise), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), E’Twaun Moore - out (sprained left knee)

