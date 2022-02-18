NBA All-Star Weekend: Haliburton set to play in Rising Stars game

The Pacers will be represented at the NBA All-Star weekend Rising Stars game on Friday night by Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. Unfortunately, Duarte will be sidelined due to a toe injury that had him miss the last three game before the break, but the rook will be on hand for the festivities.

Haliburton will be on the court and teaming up with local legend, Desmond Bane on Team Isiah. The two will also team up in a shooting challenge played after the first two games.

First two games?

Yes, there will be more than two teams and one game played on Friday night. Four teams captained by 75th Anniversary players Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Gary Payton and James Worthy.

The goal for each team is to score 75 points to win the challenge. There will be two games played in a modified Elam ending with the first team to score 50 points advancing to the final game. The two winners will then play to 25 points to complete the “Race to 75” and be dubbed the winner.

Here are the details along with the rosters made up of first and second-year players and four players from the G-League Ignite.

Game Schedule:

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT

Game 1: Team Worthy vs. Team Isiah

Game 2: Team Payton vs. Team Barry

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Rising Stars Rosters:

TEAM BARRY: Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM ISIAH: Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

TEAM PAYTON: LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play )Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell) Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte) Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

TEAM WORTHY: Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Green, Houston Rockets Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

