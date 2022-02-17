 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Indiana at the All-Star Break: Pacers Podcast

Taking stock of the Pacers at the All-Star break.

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
Washington Wizards v Indiana Pacers Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin recap the last two games before the All-Star break and look ahead to what comes next for the team if and when **crosses fingers** the team is fully healthy.

Topics:

  • Reflecting on Tristan Thompson’s illustrious four-game tenure with the Pacers
  • Terry Taylor and Oshae Brissett, being resourceful
  • The overall pleasantness of Tyrese Haliburton
  • Shot volume and minutes load for Buddy Hield
  • Projected starting lineup
  • Finding a defensive identity
  • More

Enjoy the podcast and enjoy the break from basketball! If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

We’re going to take the All-Star Break off from the pod, but will be back to the regular schedule once the team returns to play! Enjoy your week and the All-Star Game!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indy-cornrows-for-indiana-pacers-fans/id1476566116

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o4XAxIy9fRvqWeolhjy1w?si=80a27ead4af043d8

