Pacers expected to waive Tristan Thompson

Thompson is making $9.7M this season.

By C. Cooper
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers plan to waive Tristan Thompson, who will join the Chicago Bulls after clearing, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

Since being acquired from the Sacramento Kings on February 8, Thompson played in four games for the Pacers, including Wednesday’s win over the Washington Wizards, when he scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Logging 66 minutes of action with Myles Turner (stress reaction) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) out of the lineup, Thompson doesn’t figure to fit the timeline of the team once those two are cleared to play, especially with Goga Bitadze, Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor, and Oshae Brissett each also warranting playing time in the frontcourt, whether at the four or five.

Once Thompson is released, Indiana will have an open roster spot.

