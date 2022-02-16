Pacers expected to waive Tristan Thompson

The Indiana Pacers plan to waive Tristan Thompson, who will join the Chicago Bulls after clearing, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.

Rick Carlisle with a scoop: Tristan Thompson will sign with Chicago after getting a buyout from the Pacers https://t.co/umYUwNgFVV — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 17, 2022

Since being acquired from the Sacramento Kings on February 8, Thompson played in four games for the Pacers, including Wednesday’s win over the Washington Wizards, when he scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Tyrese Haliburton finds Tristan Thompson for the alley-oop jam!



Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/FrJCtGgtKH — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2022

Logging 66 minutes of action with Myles Turner (stress reaction) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) out of the lineup, Thompson doesn’t figure to fit the timeline of the team once those two are cleared to play, especially with Goga Bitadze, Jalen Smith, Terry Taylor, and Oshae Brissett each also warranting playing time in the frontcourt, whether at the four or five.

Once Thompson is released, Indiana will have an open roster spot.