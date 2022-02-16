Wizards vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-40) play one more game before heading into the NBA All-Star break when they host the Wizards (26-40) on Wednesday night.

As is the norm of late, the Pacers will be without six regular rotation guys along with an expiring contract, leaving the heavy lifting to the new guys on the block, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in particular.

The pair of former Kings have acquitted themselves quite nicely in their three games with the Pacers despite not logging any wins (which isn’t really a bad thing). This game against the Wiz, who are missing Bradley Beal along with newly acquire Kristaps Porzingis which leaves them with a light front court, may be the chance for the new Pacers to earn their propers in front of the home crowd before shutting it down for the break.

This is the third of four games between the two teams with the home team earning the win in the first two.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1, O/U 226 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Goga Bitadze

Wizards: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), Chris Duarte - out (sore left big toe), Isaiah Jackson - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

WAS: Rui Hachimura - questionable (right ankle sprain), Bradley Beal - out (left wrist surgery), Daniel Gafford - out (return to competition reconditioning), Kristaps Porzingis - out (right knee bone bruise)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.