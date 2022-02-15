Pacers vs. Bucks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-39) buzz up to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (35-23) at the Fiserve Forum in their penultimate game before the NBA All-Star break.

The patchwork Pacers continue trying to work in new faces following their recent trades with several players filling gaps for injured regulars. This has turned into the norm for the Pacers as they are currently riding a six game losing streak which seems to always include 24-36 minutes of solid play, even vastly entertaining play, that just can’t hold for all 48 minutes.

As for the Bucks, they have a few key players injured, as well but also have championship depth, at least when Giannis Antetokounmpo is available. The Bucks are playing on a back-to-back and lost the first game to Portland on Monday without Giannis who sat with an ankle issue. He remains questionable for the Pacers, but may have been resting to avoid the back-to-back. The current odds seem to indicate that the Bucks will have their star available.

DraftKings Odds: Bucks -12.5, O/U 234 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: Fiserve Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Lance Stephenson, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Chris Duarte - out (sore left big toe), Isaiah Jackson - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo – questionable (left ankle soreness), Pat Connaughton – out (right 4th metacarpal surgery), George Hill – out (neck soreness), Brook Lopez – out (back surgery)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.