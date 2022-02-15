February Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh!

With the trade deadline finally in the rearview mirror, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for Episode 5 of Two Questions, Two-ahh to discuss the new-look Pacers.

Here are this month’s questions:

With multiple centers being played against Cleveland and Minnesota, is the team experimenting with lineups or tailoring rotations based on what’s going on in-game? Plus, overall thoughts on the various frontcourt combinations.

How will Myles Turner’s role change at solo five?

After averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds over the last two games, should expectations change for Oshae Brissett?

Can (and should) Tyrese Haliburton play interchangeably with Malcom Brogdon?

Then in bonus content, we answer listener questions about the current state of the “defense” along with how the post-Paul George era of Pacers basketball, with Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis growing into All-Stars, will be remembered.

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments.

