Timberwolves vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-37) host the Timberwolves (29-26) for their annual visit to the Fieldhouse for a Super Bowl Sunday matinee prior to kick off.

The Pacers kicked off a new era of ball on Friday in their loss to Cleveland the showed plenty of promise, particularly in the first half when the Pacers pushed the pace and made shots to keep the Cavs scrambling before ultimately falling victim to a white hot Caris LeVert who had something to prove against his old team.

Regardless, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Jalen Smith all show flashes of players who will be fun to watch and root for the rest of the season. The odds makers suddenly see the Pacers as a team running and gunning, which is apparent from the 237 point over/under. The Timberwolves are a high scoring team, adding to the high number, so we’ll see if the Pacers can match buckets.

The TWolves are similar to the Cavs, although with not quite as lofty a record. But they do rely on a couple of seasoned vets along with some dynamic young players who are figuring it out and have Minny above .500 and in solid playoff positioning so far. One of those young guys, Anthony Edwards is questionable heading into the game.

For the Pacers, Isaiah Jackson is not expected to play after tweaking his previously sprained right ankle on Friday.

DraftKings Odds: Timberwolves -6.5, O/U 237 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - out (right ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

MIN: Anthony Edwards - questionable (left patella tendinopathy), McKinley Wright IV - out (left UCL injury)

