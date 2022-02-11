Cavaliers vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (19-37) take on the Cavaliers (34-21) in a game that will feel more like opening night, than a mid-February game, with new and familiar faces in different places.

Caris LeVert is a familiar face who will be running with the Cavs this time around, as Cleveland continues playing at a high level at the top of the Eastern Conference. LeVert played 28 minutes off the bench (perfect role with this Cavs team) in his first game, scoring 11 points to help the Cavs beat San Antonio for their third consecutive win.

While the Cavs are rolling in mid-season form, the opening night feel for the Pacers is due to their continued patchwork state following the trade deadline with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson making their Fieldhouse debuts. Jalen Smith will also be on hand but the status of his availability is up in the air. The Pacers also still have questionable key parts in Malcolm Brogdon and Isaiah Jackson, along with Myles Turner who is out at least until the All-Star break.

DraftKings Odds: Cavaliers -6, O/U 214.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Lance Stephenson, Chris Duarte, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (right ankle sprain), Terry Taylor - questionable (non-COVID illness), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio - out (torn left ACL), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

CLE: Lauri Markkanen - out (right ankle sprain), Collin Sexton - out (left knee meniscal tear)

