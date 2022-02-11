Pacers Podcast: Hashing out and analyzing the Trade Deadline

Happy Friday Pacers fans! I hope you’ve had a tremendous week and are enjoying the the moves the team made as they shift into a new direction. Indiana takes on the Cavaliers tonight, with new players showcasing their talents against old friend Caris LeVert!

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows pod, Caitlin and I dive deep into the trade deadline.

Tyrese Haliburton/Domantas Sabonis swap and making sense of it

Haliburton’s prospects and intrigue

Jalen Smith’s addition

What is this roster and what is a wing?

What’s next as this team moves forward?

Myles Turner’s place on the team

and much more

Enjoy the pod!

As always, send in any questions, comments, thoughts, or ideas! We always want to hear from you. We have another episode of Two Questions Two-ahh! coming up this Tuesday so look out for that!

