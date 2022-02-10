Pacers Links: On NBA Trade Deadline Day, are Pacers done dealing?

The NBA Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon is rapidly approaching. It certainly seems reasonable that the Pacers are done altering their roster until the upcoming offseason, but never underestimate the desperation of other teams.

The Pacers have been dealing from a position of strength, able to acquire prime value for both Caris LeVert and Ricky Rubio. If a team, like say, Charlotte turns desperate to land Myles Turner, they may offer a package too good to pass up for the Pacers.

So stay tuned.

There remain plenty of contending teams in both conferences looking to improve for the playoffs before the deadline. Those situation could offer the Pacers a chance to help facilitate a deal as part of a multi-team deal.

As it is, the new-look Pacers will be in action on Friday against LeVert and the Cavs, assuming all of the medicals and other administrative details are taken care of, but considering Sabonis, Lamb and Holiday played, and played well for the Kings on Wednesday night, the Pacers should be able to get Haliburton and friends (assuming Hield and Thompson make it past the deadline) ready to roll on Friday.

Share your thoughts on any remaining hopes for moves or breaking NBA trade news throughout the day in the comments.

