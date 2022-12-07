Pacers vs. Timberwolves Preview: Wrapping Up West Coast Roadie Against the Wolves

The Indiana Pacers (13-11) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) on Wednesday night as the Pacers make their way back toward Indy by stopping at the Target Center for the final game of their seven-game roadie.

Minny busted up a Pacers’ five-game winning streak just prior to Thanksgiving when they beat the Pacers 115-101 at the Fieldhouse. In that loss, the Minny scored the first eight points of the game and amassed a 17-point lead in what was a signature first quarter for the Pacers. The good guys were able to cut that lead down to one point late in the second quarter.

The Pacers remained within striking distance but never took the lead as the Wolves eventually pulled away midway through the fourth quarter. Minny’s starting five all scored in double figures, led by Rudy Gobert with 21 points and 17 rebounds and Karl-Anthony Towns with 23 points ant 11 rebounds. Myles Turner did his best to combat the double-big threat with 31 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 21 points off the bench but it wasn’t enough.

This game will be vastly different with KAT out due to a strained calf and the Pacers showing up with a bulging injury list that had them playing (and beating) the Warriors without Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte. Those players remain questionable with hopes that at least McConnell is feeling well enough to play.

Hopefully, the Pacers can get Turner back to battle his old ‘friend’ Gobert in the middle. The Pacers went small against the Warriors without Myles, but that may be a struggle with the length the Wolves can put on the court even without Towns. Plus, Anthony Edwards is always a problem and leads the team with 23 points per game. In their five games since beating the Pacers, however, the Timberwolves are 1-4.

DraftKings Odds: Timberwolves -5, O/U 235.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Wendell Moore Jr., Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (sore groin), James Johnson - questionable (elbow sprain), T.J. McConnell - questionable (non-COVID illness), Myles Turner - questionable (sore hamstring), Chris Duarte - out (ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (knee surgery)

MIN: Karl Anthony-Towns - out (calf strain), Taurean Prince - out (shoulder subluxation)

