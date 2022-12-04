Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Preview: Pacers continue looking to click on the road

The Indiana Pacers (12-10) are in the PNW on Sunday night as they forge ahead on their long road trip to play the Portland Trail Blazers (12-11).

The Pacers are looking to shake a stench-filled stretch of play on the road that has them 1-3 on the trip. Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out, after he has played through nagging injuries (ankle, groin) in recent games. Myles Turner has struggled to maintain his monster start to the season and will face another tough matchup with Jusuf Nurkic in the middle for Portland.

The Blazers are dealing with a loaded injury report, highlighted by Damian Lillard remaining questionable to play due to a lower leg injury. Lillard’s absence puts Anfernee Simons in charge in the backcourt and the young guard went for 45 points on Saturday night to lead the Blazers past the Jazz, 116-111. Jerami Grant has also been a monster in the front court for Portland and added 33 points to the winning effort in SLC.

The Pacers recent struggles in Portland adds another reason for concern in this matchup. The Pacers will have to show the fight and resiliency in this one that they have leaned on several times this season for positive results.

Last minute update, has both Haliburton and TJ McConnell out for the Pacers. Ugh City!

Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is out the next two games. T.J. McConnell is out tonight, non-Covid illness. — Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) December 5, 2022

DraftKings Odds: Blazers -2.5, O/U 232 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Injury update:

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - out (left groin), Chris Duarte - out (ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (knee surgery), TJ McConnell - out (non-Covid illness)

PDX: Drew Eubanks - questionable (right hip contusion), Damian Lillard - questionable (right leg strain), Josh Hart - doubtful (ankle sprain), Keon Johnson - out ( hip pointer), Nassir Little - out (femoral head impaction fracture), Gary Payton II - out (return to competition reconditioning)

