Hawks vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers try to bounce back on back-to-back

The Indiana Pacers (17-17) are back home from an ugly loss in New Orleans to host Nate McMillan’s Atlanta Hawks (17-16) in the first of three games between the teams this season.

The Pacers appear hell bent on hanging around .500, as they continue to follow up impressive wins with major clunkers. Much like the horrible loss to a depleted Nets teams a couple of weeks ago, the Pacers lost to the short handed Pelicans by getting absolutely worked on the glass.

However, for a look at positive trends, the Pacers are 4-1 in back-to-back games and were able to manage minutes for their key players thanks to the big deficit in the fourth quarter. The Hawks have been dealing with some inner turmoil and trade rumors, but Trae Young remains the main problem for the Pacers to focus on. Young is in his fifth NBA season but has score over 40 points three times against the Pacers.

If the Pacers still can’t slow down Trae Young, then we will see if they can at least keep pace. Appears, DraftKings expects some offensive fireworks with an over/under set at over 238 points. Whoa!

DraftKings Odds: Hawks -1.5, O/U 238.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (ankle sprain), Jalen Smith - questionable (ankle sprain), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress reaction), Daniel Theis - out (knee surgery)

ATL: De’Andre Hunter - questionable (ankle sprain), Vit Krejci - questionable (ankle sprain), Clint Capela - out (calf strain), Jarrett Culver - out (non-COVID illness)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.