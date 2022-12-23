Pacers final score: Haliburton drills game winner to lift Pacers past Heat 111-108

Tyrese Haliburton capped a career night with a game winning three pointer, saving the Indiana Pacers from another late-game collapse against the Miami Heat. The Pacers led 107-98 with 2:36 remaining, but let the Heat tie things up with a 10-1 run with 14 seconds remaining. Haliburton was on fire all night, stepping into the game winner from deep, his 10th three of the night to seal the win.

Haliburton finished with 43 points and seven assists, shooting 14-20 overall and 10-16 from deep after scoring just one point in the last matchup with the Heat. Buddy Hield wasn’t far behind, scoring 21 on seven threes. Andrew Nembhard scored 10 points and Jalen Smith stepped with 14 and 11 rebounds, spelling Myles Turner’s foul trouble with Turner coming through in the fourth with five points and 11 boards.

The Pacers improve to 2-0 in their three game road trip and will wrap things up on Monday night, facing the New Orleans Pelicans.