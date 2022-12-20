Why the Pacers are struggling in the fourth quarter

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin discuss the recent trend of squandering late-game leads. After ranking second in fourth-quarter offensive rating through the first 27 games of the season, scoring 119.9 points per 100 possessions, the Pacers have fallen to 28th over the last four since losing to Miami (94.7). What’s led to the slide? Also, with Chris Duarte back in action, a conversation about changes to the rotation.

Topics:

Scoring seven points over the final 6:24 against Cleveland, with seven of nine shots being attempted as threes

Losing to the Knicks after being up six with under two minutes to play

To screen, or not to screen, that is the question

The offense stalling against switches, why so much mismatch hunting vs. the Knicks?

Isaiah Jackson and Myles Turner being deployed as roamer bigs against the Cavs

Jalen Smith no longer being the guaranteed “starting power forward,” as he was christened during the offseason

