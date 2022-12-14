The Indiana Pacers (14-14) complete a challenging four-game homestand when they host the Golden State Warriors (14-14) at the Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The Warriors will be playing on a back-to-back after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, 128-111. With the Bucks in control much of the game, the Warriors didn’t expend a major amount of energy in the loss with only Jordan Poole playing over 30 minutes. It is not expected that the Dubs will pull a Nets and sit the majority of their players on the b2b. Klay Thompsons has been a player who normally sits the second game of a back-to-back, but Steph Curry and Draymond Green are more likely to play.

HOWEVER, stay tuned...

The Pacers were short-handed a couple of weeks ago when Andrew Nembhard spearheaded a quality win over the Warriors in the Bay. No doubt, Steph Curry would like another shot at the young fella, let alone all of the Pacers after being in the rare position of being the abusee in viral highlights instead of the one handing out the abuse. But Curry is listed as questionable with knee soreness, after banging his knee on a drive against the Bucks.

Both teams enter the game at .500 struggling to get enough traction to start a winning streak. Golden State appeared to be on their way after an impressive win over the Celtics over the weekend, but were unable to back it up against the Bucks on Tuesday. The Pacers are struggling as teams adjust with more size on Tyrese Haliburton, trying to slow down the Pacers fast pace which actually ground to a halt in their last game against the Heat.

Pace shouldn’t be a problem against the Warriors, but the challenge will be in getting stops and rebounds, not necessarily in that order.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2.5, O/U 234.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

IND: Kendall Brown - out (tibia stress reaction)t, Chris Duarte - out (G League assignment), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

GSW: Draymond Green - probable (left ankle sprain), Stephen Curry - questionable (knee), Klay Thompson - questionable (injury management), Andre Iguodala - out (left hip injury management), Ryan Rollins - out (G League assignment), Andrew Wiggins - out (right adductor strain), James Wiseman - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.