Nets vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers and Nets meet again...sort of

The Indiana Pacers (14-12) turn things around quickly after beating the Wizards on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-12) to wrap up the season series between the two teams.

At least, I think the Pacers are playing the Nets. That’s what the jersey’s will say. But this will be a shell of the team the Pacers have played, as Marc Stein reports.

Like the Pacers, the Nets are playing on a back-to-back after beating the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Friday night. In their defense, they have to travel to Indy for the game. HOWEVER, the Nets are reportedly sitting players who accounted for 114 of those 120 points against the Hawks. These are the situations I can never defend when casual fans (with plenty of disposable income) tell me the NBA isn’t serious and not worth the price.

The Nets certainly won’t be worth the price for those Kevin Durant fans who bought their one ticket to a Pacers game for tonight. Oof, city.

Fortunately, former Pacers player Edmond Sumner is still active so he should get some shine in front of a fan base that loved the way he played when he was available to play.

As for the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has been added as questionable which kind of makes sense in the absolute team situation as he continues to work through a groin strain. But if he is good to go, Tyrese can give those Durant fans their money’s worth. And maybe entice them to swap their KD jersey for a Hali version.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -8, O/U 224 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Nets: Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, Kesssler Edwards, Markief Morris, Dayron Sharpe

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (groin), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (sore right knee), Chris Duarte - out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

BKY: Errybody - out (see above)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.