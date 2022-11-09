Pacers vs. Nuggets Preview: Nuggets present another frontcourt battle for Pacers

The Pacers (5-5) return to action at home when they host Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

After a monster game against the dynamic frontcourt of New Orleans, Myles Turner and friends face an equally daunting task against the Nuggs, with MVP Jokić not only anchoring the front court with dynamic running mates, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr., but also orchestrating the action.

The Pacers will need to continue their solid play of late which has leaned heavily on several players contributing in big ways individually to make the whole a whole lotta trouble for opponents. That also means, Turner will need all of that additional help from the likes of Halibutron, Hield, Mathurin and anyone else up for some production.

DraftKings Odds: Nuggets -5.5, O/U 235.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokić

Injury update:

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - out (sprained right ankle), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

DEN: Zeke Nnaji - doubtful (right ankle sprain), Ish Smith - doubtful (right calf strain), Collin Gillespie - out (right lower leg fracture), Peyton Watson - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.