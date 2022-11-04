Pacers vs. Heat Preview: Pacers back home, again to face short-handed Heat

The Indiana Pacers (3-5) return home for the first of four consecutive games at the Fieldhouse when they host the Miami Heat (4-5) on Friday night.

The Pacers are relatively healthy after their road trip, pending the questionable status of Aaron Nesmith. As for the Heat, they left Jimmy Butler home, along with Victor Oldadipo. Bam Adebayo is questionable, but expecting to play according to Eric Spoelstra.

Regardless, this sets up as a quality backcourt matchup with Kevin Lowry and Tyler Herro matching up against Tyrese Haliburton and his backcourt posse of Duarte/Mathurin. Rick Carlisle mentioned the task his coaching staff had in preparing his young players for the force they face in Lowry who will be more than willing to offer lessons in NBA toughness.

After three days off and plenty of practice time, the Pacers should be primed and ready to face the short-handed Heat.

DraftKings Odds: Heat -3.5, O/U 227 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Straus, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Injury update:

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore right foot), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

MIA: Bam Adebayo - questionable (right knee contusion), Jimmy Butler - out (left hip tightness), Nikola Jovic - out (nasal contusion), Victor Oladipo - out (left knee tendonitis), Omer Yurtseven - out (left ankle impingement)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.