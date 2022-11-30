Pacers vs. Kings Preview: Turbonis rides, again!...as opponents

The Indiana Pacers (12-8) take their road show to NoCal on Wednesday night when they visit the Sacramento Kings (10-9) and former middle man, Domantas Sabonis.

If you haven’t heard, the Pacers traded Sabonis to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield in a deal that has worked quite well for both teams thus far. Pacers center Myles Turner has certainly enjoyed the chance to play center instead of power forward which should make for an intriguing matchup tonight, to say the least.

Last March, the Kings beat the Pacers, 110-109 at the Fieldhouse, but neither Sabonis nor Turner were available to play. This time they will comprise a key matchup to the outcome.

Tyrese Haliburton arrives back in Sacramento for the first time playing at an All-Star level while leading the NBA in assists. His former backcourt mate, De’Aaron Fox is playing at a comparable level as he leads the Kings in scoring, spearheading a recent seven-game winning streak.

The Kings have lost their last three games, but that stretch included losses at Atlanta and Boston and then back home against the Suns in a shootout. The Pacers and Kings should have a similar type of game with the pace flowing and the scoreboard busy.

DraftKings Odds: Kings -4.5, O/U 242.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Kings: De;Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (ankle), Daniel Theis - out (knee surgery)

SAC: Trey Lyles - out (non-COVID illness), Chima Moneke - out (thigh soreness)

