On the Surprising 12-8 Indiana Pacers

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows Podcast, Mark and Caitlin relive the highs (Andrew Nembhard’s game-winner!) and lows (Ivica
Shaq Zubac) of Battle LA, enjoying the vibes following the late-night into early-morning, come-from-behind win over the Lakers.
At 12-8 and 4th in the Eastern Conference Standings as of today, what exactly are the Indiana Pacers? Have this season’s goals shifted? What is the direction for the remainder of the year?
Topics:
- Basketball usurping narratives
- Standout moments
- What changed for the Pacers against the Lakers compared to the Clippers?
- Taking stock of Ivica Zubac’s 31/29 game
- Looking ahead to Pacers-Kings and concluding the week of trade revenge/rumors
- More
