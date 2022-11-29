Pacers Links: Pacers bounce back big with Nembhard shot to beat Lakers

The Pacers were on the cusp of a rough roadie, threatening to take the air out of their surprising start to the season. After a clank-filled afternoon loss to the Clippers on Sunday, the Pacers shot it better against the Lakers on Monday night, but appeared ready to fade away in the fourth quarter.

But the Pacers signature depth made its presence felt with the fourth quarter reserves starting the long slog back from 17 points down and before you knew it, the Pacers were within one possession late in the game. However, the reward for all of that effort appeared to slip away. Even as late as 47 minutes and 59.2 seconds into the game, it looked like the Lakers would hold on.

Then Andrew Nembard happened, splashing a quick release shot over LeBron James to wake up NBA fans across all time zones. Any buzzer beater makes for a great win, but winning in that fashion against LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles draws all of the attention this young Pacers team deserves.

Suddenly, everyone is talking about Nembhard’s effort at both ends of the floor. And the historic recent play of Tyrese Haliburton, as well as the fearless production off the bench that Bennedict Mathurin continues to provide.

What different a second makes!

There is plenty of coverage linked below. Feel free to add any other links to stuff you’ve enjoyed as the Pacers had the day off to bask in the glow of their big W in La La Land.

