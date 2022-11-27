Pacers vs. Clippers Preview: Pacers tip off road trip in Los Angeles

The Indiana Pacers (11-7) start their west coast roadie against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9) in the first of back-to-back games at Crypto.com Arena.

Once again, the Pacers find themselves in a more favorable matchup than anticipated with Paul George, Luke Kennard and Kawhi Leonard all expected to miss the game for the Clips. If that injury report holds, the Pacers can continue to lean on their depth to battle on opponent for 48 minutes.

The Pacers have been able to mix and match heroes over the recent stretch of success with Tyrese Haliburton as the constant. Although, Myles Turner has become a constant, as well, averaging around 19 and 9 from the center spot.

The Pacers have won by consistently being the aggressor and pushing the pace which will be key against the Clippers, a team that will likely try to slow things down to disrupt what the Pacers want to do.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1.5, O/U 221 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Clipper: Reggie Jackson, Terrence Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac

Injury update:

IND: Andrew Nembhard - questionable (left knee bruise), Chris Duarte - out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

LAC: Paul George - out (right hamstring strain), Luke Kennard - out (right calf strain), Kawhi Leonard - out (right ankle sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.