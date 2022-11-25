Pacers Final Score: Pacers finish on fire to scorch Nets, 128-117

The Indiana Pacers closed out a long homestand in entertaining fashion, beating the star-studded Brooklyn Nets, 128-117 before a vibrant Fieldhouse crowd.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and and Ben Simmons were all healthy and on the attack early for the Nets as the visitors cruised to a 35-23 lead after the first quarter. The Pacers missed all five of their threes early while the Nets made a few from behind the arc and even more at the rim. But as has been the case throughout the season so far, the first quarter rarely tells the story for the Pacers.

After cutting the deficit to eight points at the half, the Pacers spend the second half pursuing another comeback W. They were able to cut into the lead and gather some momentum, but the Nets were able to fend off the comeback taking a six point lead into winning time.

That’s when a combination of lineups, perfectly, mixed and matched over the final 12 minutes delivered a 40-23 advantage for the Pacers. A 16-2 run spanning the third and early fourth quarter put the Pacers in front to stay as the play on the court got chippy.

So many Pacers stepped up with plays, from TJ McConnell and Bennedict Mathruin early in the fourth, to Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton to help close things out. Mathurin put the Pacers ahead with a corner three off a baseline out of bounds play that had the Fieldhouse rocking and the Pacers not looking back the rest of the way

Meanwhile, the Nets had Kevin Durant. What a monster that guy is. KD scored 17 consecutive points for the Nets and 20 of their first 22 fourth quarter points just trying to keep his squad in touch with the Pacers. But, alas the home team was too much for him.

Mathurin finished with 20 points and took all of the chatter and efforts to intimidate that the Nets could throw at him. Another highlight for the rook had him with the ball iso’d against KD late in the clock. He appeared to cherish the opportunity and eventually got to the rim where he was fouled for a pair of free throws.

But the rook was not alone. Buddy Hieldh splashed five threes to finish with 26 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, 15 asists and 6 rebounds. Oh, and four steals. Myles Turner was a +25 on the night with 23 points and 8 rebounds which on 11 shot attempts.

Goodness. That’s a quality team win for the Pacers which should make the flight out to LA for the first of seven consecutive road games much more pleasant.