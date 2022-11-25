Nets vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers wrap up homestand against Nets

The Indiana Pacers (10-6) help tip off the holiday season in Indy with the annual tree lighting game against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) on Friday night.

The special 8 p.m. local tip time allows fans to attend the tree lighting festivities on Monument Circle and the make their way to the Fieldhouse for the game. This night always has downtown buzzing with the addition of high school state football games a few blocks away at Lucas Oil Stadium, as well.

As for the game, the Pacers look to bounce back from a streak-busting loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday in which they were unable to sustain any comeback after another slow start to the game. In the end, too many defensive breakdowns, around the rim in particular, were the main culprit against the talented front line of the Wolves.

The Nets present a different set of problems with more talent around the perimeter to deal with, including Kevin Durant who is a problem to defend on the full 94 x 50 foot space of the court. Ben Simmons also presents unique challenges and has shown signs of life of late as being a quality running mate with Durant as the Nets have won three of their last four games. Kyrie Irving had 29 points in the Nets last game, a win over Toronto, so the dynamic point guard remains a threat to take over any game he plays in.

The teams split consecutive games played in Brooklyn earlier in the season. Also, this will be the Pacers last home game for two weeks, so it should be a great atmosphere at the FIeldhouse along with another good test for the Pacers.

Seth Curry remains on the injury report but is expected to be available, according to Jacque Vaughn.

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Nets: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neal, Nic Claxton

Injury update:

IND: Isaiah Jackson - questionable (ankle sprain), Andrew Nembhard - questionable (knee bruise), Chris Duarte - out (ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (knee)

BKY: Seth Curry - questionable (left ankle injury management), T.J. Warren - out (left foot injury recovery), Yuta Watanabe - out (hamstring tightness)

