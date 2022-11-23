Timberwolves vs. Pacers Preview: Two win streaks on the line at the Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (10-6) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-8) for their annual visit to Indy on Wednesday night.

With both teams riding strong winning streaks, something has to give. The Pacers have cashed in their last five games for Ws which has them sitting at 10-6 and in fourth place in the East.

After a slow and frustrating start, the Timberwolves have won four consecutive games to move above .500 in the West. Like the Pacers, relative good health has been part of the winning recipe for Minny, as their big front court with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert seem to be adjusting to their overlapping roles around the rim.

Gobert and Myles Turner are two of the best shot blockers in the league and have had a long distance rivalry over the past few years which should make things interesting around the rim at the Fieldhouse. Anthony Edwards leads the Wolves with over 22 points per game. Last year, Edwards made a memorable moment at the Fieldhouse when he appeared to ascend from the rafters in transition for a thunderous dunk.

Andrew Nembhard is likely out for the Pacers, so we’ll see if any others join before tip time. Isaiah Jackson missed some practice time to have his foot checked out and is questionable.

DraftKings Odds: Timberwolves -1.5, O/U 236 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nesmith, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert

Injury update:

IND: Isaiah Jackson - questionable (left ankle sprain), Andrew Nembhard - questionable (bruised left knee), Chris Duarte - out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

MIN: Kyle Anderson - questionable (back spasms), Jordan McLaughlin - questionable (left calf strain)

