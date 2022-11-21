Tyrese Haliburton named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tyrese Haliburton was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

Tyrese Haliburton.



Eastern Conference Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/qh7vAQPbNg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 21, 2022

Indiana’s star guard averaged 21 points on 53 percent shooting to go with 11.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and a block, leading the Pacers to a 3-0 week. With all three wins decided by single digits, Haliburton made big plays down the stretch, including draining a step-back three against the Hornets, galloping to the rim in Houston, and dishing the ball to Aaron Nesmith for the corner three-ball with under two minutes to play versus the Magic.

In addition to amassing 32 assists with only seven turnovers, Haliburton also quietly made an impact on defense, as he anticipating passing lanes with the team mixing in selective traps against LaMelo Ball, Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, and Franz Wagner.

For the season, Haliburton is currently tied with Anthony Davis, Nikola Vucevic, Domantas Sabonis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second-most double-doubles in the NBA (9), trailing only Bobby Portis (10). Notably, as the league’s leader in assists per game (10.5), Haliburton is the only player among those names who plays at the guard position.

Coincidentally, with the Kings also going 3-0 last week, Haliburton’s old teammate and former backcourt partner, De’Aaron Fox was named the Western Conference player of the week, averaging 25.0 points and eight assists while shooting 41 percent form deep.

Also coincidentally, the last player to earn Eastern Conference play of the week honors while playing for the Pacers was Domantas Sabonis, who of course was traded to the Kings in-exchange for Tyrese Haliburton ahead of last season’s deadline.

If both teams keep winning, maybe the split decision at center will also lead to recognition for both Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis? If nothing else, the upcoming Pacers-Kings at the end of the month is suddenly looking compelling for actual, competitive basketball reasons, in addition to trade sublots — and, of course, highly coveted player of the week bragging rights.