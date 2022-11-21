Magic vs. Pacers Preview: One more time against the Magic at the Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (9-6) and Orlando Magic (5-12) are back for more at the Fieldhouse, after the Pacers took the first game, 114-113.

The mini playoff series type situation raises interesting questions heading into the rematch. Will Aaron Nesmith start instead of Andrew Nembhard? Nesmith had his best game as a Pacer but was also a better matchup with the lengthy lineup the Magic threw at the Pacers.

The Magic were down a few key players, as well but may get local legend Gary Harris back for Monday. Also, Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable after missing the action on Saturday. Not that Orlando need more length but Carter would add another big to the mix for the Pacers to deal with in this one.

Also, will the Magic play more zone? They were able to slow the Pacers down with the zone but, in the move, counter move aspect of the back-to-back games, the Pacers could have some key adjustments in store for that zone.

Regardless, should be another good one with tons of young talent showing out on both sides.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -6.5, O/U 224 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Magic : Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba

Injury update:

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (right ankle sprain), Chris Duarte - out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

ORL: Cole Anthony - out (right internal oblique tear), Paolo Banchero - out (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz - out (left big toe fracture), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (right midfoot sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.