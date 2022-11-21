November Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh!

With the Pacers stringing together four wins in a row, Mark and Caitlin decided to bring back “Two Questions, Two-ahh” — their monthly podcast summit, named after Reb Porter’s classic “two minutes, two-ahh” call at the end of games, in which they query each other about the current status of the team.

Here are this month’s questions:

Why are opponents running so much zone against the Pacers?

The Pacers have mixed in a lot of selective traps over this four-game win streak, how replicative is that against different opponents or opponents who are at full strength?

Are the Pacers good? Does this change season outlook and direction?

What do we make of Myles Turner’s career season thus far?

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/two-questions-two-ahh-are-the-pacers-good/id1476566116?i=1000586904619

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2S60ku6AEPyPp1F39Wq5be?si=KpsE12wTSrax3SFDNVQmPg