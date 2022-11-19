Magic vs. Pacers Preview: Back-to-back battle at the Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (8-6) are back at the FIeldhouse to complete a back-to-back when they host the Orlando Magic (5-11) on Saturday night.

The Magic are also on a back-to-back, like the Pacers, arriving at the Fieldhouse in a positive mind frame after Jalen Suggs knocked down a clutch 3-ball to push the Magic past the Bulls, 108-107. Suggs has been solid, keeping the Magic battling with Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero on the shelf with injuries.

The Pacers recent success with a three-guard starting lineup will be tested by the Magic who, along with Suggs start 6’10 Franz Wagner a shooting guard along with two 7-footer in Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. It will be critical for the Pacers to get back to their fast pace style of play which was slowed down in Houston after 10-point first quarter. That will also be much easier if Tyrese Haliburton can play after tweaking his ankle on Friday night.

The gaudy offensive numbers the Pacers have been putting up early in the year took a hit in Houston, but finding a way to win that game when there were multiple opportunities to pack it in, gave a valuable boost to the positive esprit de corps developing with this group.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -6.5, O/U 224 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Magic : Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba

Injury update:

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (right ankle sprain), Chris Duarte - out (left ankle sprain), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

ORL: Cole Anthony - out (right internal oblique tear), Paolo Banchero - out (left ankle sprain), Markelle Fultz - out (left big toe fracture), Jonathan Isaac - out (left knee injury recovery), Moritz Wagner - out (right midfoot sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.