Pacers final score: Pacers finish off Rockets 99-91, Tyrese Haliburton injured late

The Indiana Pacers picked up their third straight win in ugly fashion, topping the Houston Rockets 99-91. Indiana scored just 10 points in the first quarter, but worked themselves back into it by halftime. Oshae Brissett gave Indiana a second half lead and Myles Turner stepped up defensively in the fourth to help sweep the two game road trip.

Turner had 17 points and seven rebounds, blocking all four of his shots in the second half while Brissett finished with a season high 14, hitting four threes. Jalen Smith recorded an impressive double double of 10 points and 18 rebounds.

The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton, scoring 19, but was injured when driving the basket against Usman Garuba, coming down on what appeared to be an ankle after making a tough runner. Haliburton was visibly shaken following the injury, but managed to walk off the court with help.

The Pacers improve to 8-6, but await news regarding Haliburton as they prepare for a quick turnraound, hosting the first of two games against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.