Pacers vs. Rockets Preview: Pacers look to grab another W before heading home

The Indiana Pacers (7-6) wrap up their two-game roadie on Friday night when they visit the Houston Rockets (3-12) on Wednesday night.

The Blue and Gold will also try to win their third consecutive game for the first time this season against a Rockets team that is younger than the Pacers with an average age of 23.6 years old which is second to OKC for the youngest team. The Pacers are 10th in the league at 25.1. And that is with local legend Eric Gordon (33) continuing to play a big role while waiting to be traded.

Second year, second overall pick, Jalen Green has shown plenty of promise, leading the Rockets with almost 22 points per game. This year’s second pick, Jabari Smith has shown flashes but generally struggled to make a big impact so far. The Rockets did win their last game, beating a Luka-less Mavericks team, 101-92.

The Pacers appear to remain in good shape with Chris Duarte still out, but no one else added to the injury list. If Myles Turner can win his matchup again, this time against a skilled young big man in Alperen Sengun, the Pacers should be in good shape in what expects to be a high scoring affair.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -5, O/U 236.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (sprained right ankle), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

HOU: Bruno Fernando - out (sore left knee ), Jae’Sean Tate (out – sore right ankle), TyTy Washington Jr. - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.