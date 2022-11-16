Pacers vs. Hornets Preview: Pacers hit the road, try to solve Hornets

The Indiana Pacers (6-6) try to continue their winning ways of late when they hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) on Wednesday night.

The Pacers have won five of their last seven games after a 3-1 homestand thanks to some signs of progress on the defensive end while continuing to run and gun on offense at an impressive clip. Charlotte has been a problem for the Pacers over the past couple of years, so that positive momentum will face a good test against the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball recently returned to give the Hornets a boost after a rough start. Ball and Terry Rozier create a challenging matchup for the young Pacers backcourt, lead by Tyrese Haliburton who has met any and all challenges thus far. Local legend, Gordon Hayward is dealing with a shoulder issue which will keep him out of the lineup.

Regardless, the Pacers lost all four games against the Hornets last season with a losing streak that currently sits at six consecutive losses. That nasty trend doesn’t bode well for the Pacers, but looking at it from a positive point of view, the Pacers are due to beat the Hornets.

DraftKings Odds: Hornets -2.5, O/U 233.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (sprained right ankle), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

CHA: Gordon Hayward - out (left shoulder contusion), Cody Martin - out (left knee procedure), Dennis Smith Jr. - out (left ankle sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.