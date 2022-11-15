Pacers podcast: Biggest surprises from surprising Pacers

As everyone expected, the Pacers have played nearly a month of basketball and currently have a better record (6-6) than the Miami Heat (7-7), Chicago Bulls (6-8), and Brooklyn Nets (6-8) — all of whom were playoff teams last season. The sample size remains small and context is certainly needed with regard to adding wins with rest advantages against Miami (without Jimmy Butler) and Toronto (without Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam), but there’s still enough action in the books to be surprised by some of the process as well as the results.

As such, on today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin discuss exactly that, each pinpointing three things they didn’t see coming about the refreshing start to the Pacers season so far.

Topics:

Is this a good defensive rebounding team?

Myles Turner, drawing fouls in bulk

Andrew Nembhard’s place in the rotation and role as defensive stopper

Myles Turner’s overall leap and assertiveness

The team is fun and competitive!

Bennedict Mathurin surpassing expectations

