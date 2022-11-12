Pacers vs. Raptors Preview: Toronto makes first visit to Fieldhouse

The Pacers (5-6) wrap up their current homestand at the Fieldhouse on Saturday night when they host the Toronto Raptors (7-5) .

The Raptors have been a such a matchup problem for the Pacers over the recent past that the team tried to hire one of their coaches. Turns out the problem was more personnel related which has the Pacers now entrenched in one of the more intriguing rebuilds in the NBA.

The Raptors and Pacers could combine rosters and emerge with two balanced lineups, but as is, the Pacers are flush with backcourt players and bigs while the Raptors are usually a positionless problem with multiple long and athletic wings that can guard and attack from all over the floor.

Both teams are among the top ten offenses in the NBA but the guarding part is where the Raptors have been better as they also boast a top ten defense. The Pacers have been better at the defensive end of late but continue rate as a bottom five defensive team.

The Raptors arrive at GF short handed with two of their dynamic wings, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa not expected to play. That puts a damper on the Raps positionless preference which should force a more level matchup with the Pacers. The Raptors will also be playing on a back-to-back after being punished by OKC, 132-113 on Friday night.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Raptors: Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Christian Koloko

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (sprained right ankle), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

TOR: Khem Birch (knee) - out, Precious Achiuwa (ankle) - out, Pascal Siakam (abductor strain) - out, Justin Champagnie (lower back) - out

