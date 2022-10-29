Pacers final score: Pacers shoot past Nets 125-116

The Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunner, topping the Brooklyn Nets on the road behind a franchise record 23 three pointers. After a slow start, the Pacers managed to tie the game up after one and ended up winning every quarter the rest of the way. That first quarter comeback was led by Bennedict Mathurin, who finished with a career high 32 points, hitting six threes and going 10-10 from the free throw line.

Tyrese Haliburton was also perfect from the line, shooting 6-6 and finishing with 27 points, eight assists, and three steals. Isaiah Jackson overcame some early struggles to finish with 18 points and 10 rebounds, joining Jalen Smith in double figure rebounding (13) as the duo pulled in 10 offensive boards.

Buddy Hield made five threes, third on the team behind Mathurin and Haliburton, scoring 17. Chris Duarte hit three big time threes himself in the second half to help build a double figure lead the Nets couldn’t come back from, scoring nine.

The Pacers improve to 3-4 and will play for a winning road trip with another game against the Nets coming up on Monday.